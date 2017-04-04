Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Chris Evans talks breakup with 'Gifted' co-star Jenny Slate

The Associated Press

Posted 6:57am on Tuesday, Apr. 04, 2017

LOS ANGELES Chris Evans says he's "endlessly grateful" for having met his "Gifted" co-star Jenny Slate, despite their breakup in February.

The romance between the comedic actress and "Captain America" star lasted nine months. Evans tells USA Today that Slate is "an incredible human being" and "a very, very special person."

Slate also had some kind words for in an interview with Vulture last month, calling him "truly one of the kindest people" she's ever met. But she added that the breakup was probably for his best. She says she hasn't spoken with Evans much lately, but would "love to be his friend one day."

Moviegoers can catch a glimpse of the former couple's chemistry when "Gifted" opens Friday.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me