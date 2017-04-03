Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Former Baylor coach Bliss out at SW Christian after film

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

BETHANY, Okla. Coach Dave Bliss has resigned from Southwestern Christian following the release of a film looking at the men's basketball scandal at Baylor that included the death of a player at the hands of a teammate.

University President Reggies Wenyika said Monday the NAIA school would seek "new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the university's beliefs, standards and policies."

In 2003, Bliss stepped down at Baylor after it was revealed he encouraged players to lie about a Bears player who had been killed by a teammate. Bliss was trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Patrick Dennehy after he was murdered by Carlton Dotson.

A recent documentary on "Showtime" includes Bliss's assertions that Dennehy was a drug dealer.

