Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Firefighters rescue construction worker at Disney park

The Associated Press

Posted 6:57pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

ANAHEIM, Calif. Firefighters have rescued a worker with a minor knee injury on an under-construction ride at the Disney California Adventure park.

The Anaheim Fire Department used a rope system to rescue the worker on Monday afternoon.

Disneyland spokesman George Savvas says the ride is the former Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is being transformed into an attraction tied to the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. It's located in the Hollywood Land section of California Adventure, one of the two parks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me