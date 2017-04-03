Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Kansas man convicted in roommate's beating death

The Associated Press

Posted 5:27pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

OLATHE, Kan. An Overland Park man who said he beat his roommate to death because he thought she was a zombie was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison.

Christopher Duane Wallace was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder in the January 2016 death of 35-year-old Jennifer Lopez.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nCxh50 ) court documents indicate Wallace was under the influence of methamphetamine and told police he attacked Lopez because he thought she was a zombie. He called police to the apartment after Lopez was killed.

The 38-year-old Wallace pleaded no contest in February. He was sentenced Monday in Johnson County District Court to 16 years and 11 months in prison.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com



