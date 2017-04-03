Katy Trail Ice House holds third annual golf event

The Katy Trail Ice House hosted the third annual Katy Trail Ice House Invitational presented by ISN golf tournament at the prestigious Gleneagles Country Club. The event was a huge success as they donated $75,000 to the Friends of the Katy Trail, the nonprofit organization responsible for trail maintenance and improvements.
Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback and current NFL on FOX analyst Troy Aikman and Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett are the tournament's honorary co-chairs and the tournament chairman is Katy Trail Ice House managing partner Buddy Cramer.
The event is so popular that they have to use both the King's and Queen's courses at Gleneagles with the tournament exceeding 200 golfers.
It was a picture-perfect weather day for the golfers, who were treated to a smoked turkey lunch from the Katy Trail Ice House food truck. Out on the course, there were drink stations with samples of Shiner, Blue Moon, Corona and Dos Equis that were provided by Andrews Distributing. Each of the courses also had a vodka bar and a Bloody Mary bar.
Garrett spoke during the awards dinner inside the Gleneagles clubhouse and mentioned how he uses the trail and the important role it has for so many people in Dallas. Rather than doing a Q&A discussion, Garrett worked the room and posed for pictures and chatted with those who stayed for the dinner.
The Katy Trail Ice House Invitational is a 501(c)(3) public charity that began three years ago as a way for the Katy Trail Ice House to support the community who enjoys the trail and bolster the efforts of the Friends of the Katy Trail.
The Katy Trail is a 3.5-mile path that runs through the Uptown and Oak Lawn areas of Dallas, following the path of the old Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, which was known as MKT or the Katy. The trail features a landscaped pedestrian, inline skating and bicycle trail system that currently travels from the American Airlines Center in Victory Park to Airline Drive near SMU.
Another big Katy Trail event is on the horizon as the 19th Annual Michelob Ultra Katy 5K will take place June 8. Further information and to register, visit here.
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY