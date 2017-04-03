Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

'Angel Baby' singer dead at 71

The Associated Press

Posted 4:37pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

PHOENIX The singer of the 1960s hit "Angel Baby," a song covered by everyone from John Lennon to Linda Ronstadt, has died.

The 71-year-old lead singer of Rosie and the Originals died in her sleep on March 30, according to a post by her daughter on the late performer's website.

Rosie Hamlin was born Rosalie Hamlin on July 21, 1945, in Oregon. She was raised in Alaska before moving to California when she was a preteen.

Hamlin was 14 years old when she penned "Angel Baby," a song that Lennon would later call one of his all-time favorites.

Hamlin's daughter said the singer hadn't performed in a while over concerns for her health. Hamlin detailed on her website her struggle with fibromyalgia. She most recently lived in New Mexico.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me