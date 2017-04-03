Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Peabody Awards ceremony to air June 2 on both PBS and Fusion

The Associated Press

Posted 1:12pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

NEW YORK The Peabody Awards says it has partnered with PBS and the Fusion network for a special TV broadcast of the 76th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony.

The red-carpet event will take place May 20 in New York. A joint broadcast of that program is scheduled to air June 2. The collaboration marks the first time the awards ceremony will be telecast on both national broadcast and cable television. Rashida Jones, who appeared in the Peabody-winning "Parks and Recreation," will serve as the evening's host.

The 30 winners, representing the best in electronic media, will be revealed in a series of announcements beginning April 12.

Founded in 1940, the Peabody Awards are based at the University of Georgia.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me