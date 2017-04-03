Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Mike Epps sorry for dancing with kangaroo on Detroit stage

The Associated Press

Posted 12:07pm on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

DETROIT Actor and comedian Mike Epps is apologizing for dancing on stage with a kangaroo in front of a screaming crowd at a Detroit comedy show.

During a video of the event, Epps can be seen holding the animal's harness. A man is seen on the video picking the animal up and carrying it around the stage.

Epps posted on Instagram late Sunday that he wants to "sincerely apologize to everybody." He says things got out of hand but he didn't mean any harm. He says he doesn't own the kangaroo and plans to donate money to a foundation to help the animals.

TMZ reported Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating.

The USDA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me