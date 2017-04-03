Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

NBA to host first awards show at New York's Basketball City

The Associated Press

Posted 8:12am on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

NEW YORK The NBA's first awards show will be held June 26 at Basketball City at Pier 36 in Manhattan.

The league will announce the winner of the MVP and its other major awards during the show, which will be televised live on TNT.

The Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year will be announced during the NBA Awards Show. The league says Monday that it will announce new awards that will be unveiled during the telecast in the coming months.

Award winners have previously been announced separately throughout the postseason.

Some NBA teams practice at the facility when they are in New York. The event will not be ticketed, with current and former players, executives and celebrities filling the audience.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me