Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Benefit helps flooded quilters return to craft

The Associated Press

Posted 6:12am on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

BATON ROUGE, La. A project known as Bridge Over Troubled Waters has helped get quilting supplies to south Louisiana quilters whose homes flooded.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2oPINKv) about 150 quilters went to Highland Presbyterian Church on Sunday to pick up 90 donated sewing machines and choose from thousands of yards of donated fabric, thread, patterns and notions. The free shopping day was the culmination of a months-long effort by Baton Rouge quilters JoPaula Lantier and Renee Hoeprich.

Lantier and Hoeprich say they wanted an event to uplift the quilting community and return quilters to their craft after the August 2016 floods.

In September, collection bins were placed in quilt shops from Shreveport to Slidell. Donations also trickled in from Missouri, California, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Event coordinators say the drive and giveaway were a success.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me