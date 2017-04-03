Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Speaker will discuss Marshall's confirmation to high court

The Associated Press

Posted 12:32am on Monday, Apr. 03, 2017

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. Biographer and journalist Wil Haygood is speaking this week at Marshall University on the late Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

Marshall was confirmed to the court 50 years ago this year. Haygood has written a book looking at the struggle to get Marshall confirmed as the first African-American to serve on the high court. The book is titled "Showdown: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination that Changed America."

Marshall was a leading civil rights lawyer, handling cases that included Brown v. Board of Education.

Haygood will deliver the Amicus Curiae lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on Marshall's Huntington campus.



