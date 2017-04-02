Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

List of winners at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17pm on Sunday, Apr. 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS A list of winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean.

— Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings," Miranda Lambert.

— Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y.," Florida Georgia Line.

— Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett.

— Male vocalist of the year: Thomas Rhett.

— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert.

— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne.

— Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town.

— Video of the year: "Forever Country," Artists of Then, Now & Forever.

— Vocal event of the year: "May We All," Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

— New female vocalist of the year: Maren Morris.

— New male vocalist of the year: Jon Pardi.

— New vocal duo or group of the year: Brothers Osborne.

— Songwriter of the year: Lori McKenna.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me