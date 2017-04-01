Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Virginia: People shot at drag strip rap concert, bike rally

The Associated Press

Posted 10:17pm on Saturday, Apr. 01, 2017

DINWIDDIE, Va. Local media in Richmond, Virginia are reporting a multiple shooting at a rap concert following a bike rally at a drag strip in Dinwiddie.

WTVR reports that two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening bullet wounds and a third person was cut by glass in a car hit by gunfire. WWBT reports that one person was hit by a car in the ensuing chaos. The first shots apparently were fired near the stage where Lil Boosie was performing after a bike rally at the Virginia Motorsports Park Saturday night.

Virginia State Police referred questions to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's office, which was preparing a statement as officers worked to clear the park.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me