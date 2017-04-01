'Ebertfest' announces final slate of films for 2017 festival

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. The 19th annual edition of Roger Ebert's Film Festival has announced its final slate of films for this year's celebration.
"Ebertfest" will run April 19-23 at the Virginia Theater in Champaign.
The added collection of films includes screenings of "Being There" with cinematographer Caleb Deschanel (DEE'-shuh-nell) attending. Director and producer Irwin Winkler will attend for "De-Lovely." That film will be followed by a performance of Cole Porter songs by Jimmy Demers and pianist Donnie Demers.
Director Gary Ross will be on hand for "Pleasantville" and other films include "The Handmaiden," "They Call Us Monsters" and "July and Half of August."
Previously announced films include "Elle," "Hair," "To Sleep With Anger," and "Variete."