Group brings educators together to spark love of reading

FAIRLEE, Vt. Armed with the classics from "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" to "The Hobbit," the Children's Literacy Foundation brought educators from across Vermont and New Hampshire together this week to find new ways to spark a love of reading and writing in a hard-to-reach group: low-income and at-risk children.
"At a time when the society's table seems increasingly tilted toward those with the most resources," said Duncan McDougall, the foundation's executive director, "it's more important than ever to help these children develop a love of reading and writing. Strong literacy skills make so many more opportunities available to them."
The group, representing 37 communities, gathered Wednesday for an annual CLiF Year of the Book conference to share and learn tips for expanding reading such as sharing poems, a family meal and book giveaway, a book club and more. Ten Vermont and New Hampshire elementary schools will share $250,000 in grant money to launch their own reading and writing programs in the coming year, up from three during the program's first year in 2012. The grant winners were announced on March 28. (CP1)
The program, which extends through the next school year, provides $25,000 in support, events, workshops, professional development and new books to 10 partnering elementary schools — including offering books for town and school libraries — and 10 new books for each student to choose and keep.
"You have no idea the look on these kids' faces," said Cathy Roberts, a first-grade teacher at Bradford Elementary School in Bradford, Vermont. She was among the 130 teachers, librarians, school superintendents and others participating in the conference.
Since 1998, the foundation has served 200,000 kids in 400 communities, giving away $5 million books to children and communities in need. Funded entirely by individuals, businesses, foundations and social organizations, foundation staff and volunteers work with rural schools and libraries, prisons, homeless shelters and low-income housing communities, refugee programs, Head Start and childcare programs, nutrition programs and others to reach at-risk children.
According to the Annie E. Casey Kids Count Center, 70 percent of low-income Vermont fourth-graders and 74 percent of low-income New Hampshire fourth-graders do not read proficiently.
The grants help schools like Bethlehem Elementary bring in Middlebury, Vermont, poet Ted Scheu — whose poem "I Froze My Mother" is a crowd pleaser with the under-12 set — for a three-day workshop. Other authors also participate directly with schools and libraries.
The foundation uses local writers and illustrators to send the message to kids that they, too, can produce great works of writing and art, McDougall said.
He urged the participants in the conference to reach out to Head Start and child care centers to foster a love of books, reminding them, "These kids are coming your way."