Figures of Trump and Putin meet in Bulgarian mall

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

Posted 9:12am on Saturday, Apr. 01, 2017

SOFIA, Bulgaria You wouldn't expect to encounter Donald Trump in a Bulgarian shopping mall, especially not standing next to Vladimir Putin.

Wax figures of both presidents are part of a visiting exhibition staged by the famous Retro Museum from the Black Sea town of Varna.

It took nearly six months to create the Trump figure, museum owner Tsvetan Atanasov explained, adding that the hair was the hardest part.

Putin's figure is a shorter, with a clenched fist.

"After making the life-size figure of Putin eight months ago, it was only logical to invite Trump to our museum," Atanasov told The Associated Press.

"I hope they will meet soon for real, because they are leaders of two military superpowers and our peace depends a lot on them," he added.



