Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers auditions set for April 22

The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers presented by Miller Lite, the first and only coed hip-hop dance team in the NFL, auditions get underway with the preliminary round at 10 a.m. on April 22 at the Dance Studio at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters at Valley Ranch in Irving.
Dancers perform at all Dallas Cowboys home games, make personal appearances across the country and are positive role models in the community.
As the auditions approach, the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers are holding prep classes each Monday evening at the Centre for Dance in Dallas.
Dancers must have a high school diploma or GED and a valid photo ID to participate in auditions and female applicants must be at least 21 years old as of August 1st, 2017.
Dancers must be a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, or be willing to relocate, and have reliable transportation.
Hair and make-up for all audition rounds should be attractive and not distracting with no body jewelry or body decoration being permitted during auditions. It is also advised for the dancers auditioning to cover up any visible tattoos.
Ladies should wear a cropped dance top or sports bra, hot pants or dance trunks, skin colored dance tights, and comfortable shoes for the audition process. Gentlemen should wear comfortable hip hop dance attire.
The preliminary round will have the candidates learn a short hip-hop dance routine and afterwards, introduce themselves and perform for the judging panel in groups of five.
For those who advance beyond the preliminary round, the semi-finals are at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Valley Ranch. Candidates will learn a second short hip-hop dance routine and will then perform both routines in groups of five for the judging panel and the judges will also conduct brief interviews during the audition process.
Following the performances, the judges’ selections for finals will be posted and finalists will have a brief meeting with Director Jenny Durbin Smith to discuss the final audition process and finals attire.
Following the meeting, finalists will have a brief rehearsal to perfect the choreography.
The final round of auditions are open to the public and will be the featured entertainment for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Party at The Star in Frisco.
To download an application, visit here.
For further information, visit dallascowboys.com/rhythm-blue
