Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Tom Hanks takes light approach for ACLU online fundraiser

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

Posted 7:17pm on Friday, Mar. 31, 2017

Host Tom Hanks kicked off an online fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union by feigning confusion over the recipient.

Hanks began with a rousing speech Friday about supporting basketball at the University of California, Los Angeles, before saying he'd mixed up the ACLU and UCLA acronyms.

The actor kept things light but on point as he chatted with studio participants including Tracy Morgan and Nia Vardalos.

The live-streamed fundraiser from New York City turned more serious as other celebrities talked about the ACLU's role in a changing nation.

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi said that as an immigrant she was shocked by President Donald Trump's travel ban, which the ACLU is fighting.

Norah Jones was among the fundraiser's musical performers.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me