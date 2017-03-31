Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Statue of provocative former Dearborn mayor displayed again

The Associated Press

Posted 5:37pm on Friday, Mar. 31, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich. A statue of a controversial former Dearborn mayor is back on public display.

The statue of Orville Hubbard now is at a museum in the Detroit suburb, 18 months after it was removed from outside the old City Hall. That building was sold.

Hubbard was Dearborn mayor from 1942 through 1977. He held segregationist views and vowed to keep blacks from living in the city.

The current mayor, John O'Reilly, says Hubbard was mayor "a long time ago." He says the museum is an appropriate place to acknowledge Hubbard's place in history.

The statue was first erected in 1989, seven years after Hubbard died. Dearborn now is much more diverse and has a significant population of people of Middle Eastern descent.

