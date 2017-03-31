Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Family recognized stolen Rockwell painting by pool-cue hole

By KRISTEN DE GROOT

Associated Press

Posted 1:57pm on Friday, Mar. 31, 2017

PHILADELPHIA A New Jersey family that lost a Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary over 40 years ago has gotten it back thanks to the FBI.

The Grant family knew the painting was theirs because it still had damage from where their father had struck it with a pool cue.

The 1919 painting depicts a boy sleeping on the ground with his dozing dog beside a hoe he should be using for chores.

The FBI says it ended up with an antiques dealer who thought it was a copy but could never sell it. The agency says he isn't suspected of a crime.

The Grants say their father paid $50 for the painting after damaging it at a friend's house.

The painting is believed to be worth more than $1 million.



