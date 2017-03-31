Mississippi bicentennial stamp unveiled during coast event

GULFPORT, Miss. Thousands have gathered on the Gulf Coast for the first big celebration to mark 200 years of Mississippi statehood.
The U.S. Postal Service is unveiling a bicentennial stamp that features a blues artist. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says the image was chosen because Mississippi is the birthplace of America's music.
The Sun Herald posted a video of Bryant's remarks during the celebration Friday in Gulfport (http://bit.ly/2ojIKu7 ). The governor said the land that became Mississippi was discovered by "great European ancestors." He later referred to Native Americans who already lived on the land before others arrived.
Mississippi became the 20th state in December 1817.
Several events are being held this year to mark the bicentennial.