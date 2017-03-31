Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Mnuchin says joke about 'Lego Batman Movie' was mistake

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

Posted 11:17am on Friday, Mar. 31, 2017

WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin may be new to government, but he's learning quickly that it's not a good idea to make a joke that could run afoul of government ethics rules.

In a letter Friday to the head of the Office of Government Ethics, Mnuchin says it was a mistake for him last week to jokingly urge parents to send their kids to see "The Lego Batman Movie." Mnuchin was an executive producer of the top-grossing movie, which is still in theaters.

Mnuchin said his comment, which came at the end of an hour-long public interview sponsored by the news site Axios, was meant as a joke in response to a light-hearted question about what current movies he would recommend.



