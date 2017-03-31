Topps chefs: 12 top chefs at the Fort Worth Food + Wine fest

The fourth annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, which started Thursday and continues through Saturday, lists more than 150 chefs, brewers, distillers and mixologists among this year’s talent.
Highlighting everything from burgers and barbecue to fine dining and desserts, the festival truly is a showcase for DFW’s culinary all-stars. And because it coincides with the start of the 2017 baseball season, (the Texas Rangers swing into action Monday at home), we couldn’t resist giving a dozen of the area’s Topps Chefs the trading card treatment.
(Baseball-card leader Topps actually did produce a line of celebrity chef cards. You can buy a 2014 Anthony Bourdain card for $4 on Amazon.)
But ours are totally free.
So “batter up!,” and start collecting a few delicious details on the starting lineup of FWFWF chefs.
Tim Love
Fort Worth’s best-known chef rose from the original downtown Reata team to run a small restaurant empire focused on cowboy cuisine, burgers and barbecue.
Current restaurants: Lonesome Dove Western Bistro (Fort Worth, Austin and Knoxville), Woodshed Smokehouse (Fort Worth), Queenie’s Steakhouse (Denton), Love Shack (Fort Worth Stockyards, DFW Airport).
Career highlights: Cooked at James Beard House, 2003. Defeated “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto in a 2007 episode. Co-host of “Restaurant Startup” on CNBC. His “Love Style Inc.” offers cookbooks, kitchenware, apparel and more.
Signature dishes: Roasted garlic-stuffed beef tenderloin, rabbit-rattlesnake sausage, and the Dirty Love Burger, of course, complete with a quail egg.
Quote: “Am I arrogant? I don’t know. I don’t really think so. I’m good at what I do.” (Star-Telegram)
Jon Bonnell
A former chef at the now-long-gone Randall’s Gourmet Cheesecake Co. in downtown Fort Worth, Bonnell set off on his own to open Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine in 2001, where he has a way with Waygu, venison and quail.
Current restaurants: Bonnell’s in southwest Fort Worth; Waters Coastal Cuisine, which reopens in Sundance Square April 10. Also part-owner of Buffalo Bros. Pizza, Wings & Subs near TCU.
Career highlights: Has cooked three times at James Beard House; appeared on such TV shows as “BBQ With Bobby Flay,” “Today,” “Good Morning America” and CBS’ “The Early Show;” written three cookbooks. Also, has competed in the Ironman World Championship — the world’s toughest triathlon.
Signature dish: Pepper-crusted buffalo tenderloin, with a whiskey cream sauce; Oysters Texasfeller, a fried gulf oyster, with spinach, house-made tasso and hollandaise.
Quote: “I specifically try to be the opposite of the Gordon Ramsay approach. … I can’t imagine running a kitchen where you belittle people just for the sport of it.” (Fort Worth, Texas magazine)
John Tesar
D Magazine called him “The Most Hated Chef in Dallas” in 2011, and he famously went off on Dallas Morning News food critic Leslie Brenner in a Twitter rant. But a kindler, gentler Tesar emerged on this season of “Top Chef,” and now he’s making headlines for his food, not his foul mouth.
Current restaurants: Knife, a “modern steakhouse” in Dallas (with more locations coming). Also plans to open Knife Burger at Legacy Hall in Plano.
Career highlights: Former executive chef, The Mansion at Turtle Creek; former owner, Spoon Bar and Kitchen (now closed but with occasional pop-ups); former owner, The Commissary in Dallas (now closed); consultant for various restaurants. Has twice appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef, including the recently concluded season coming in fourth.
Quote: “What took D so long? I mean, I’m the most provocative chef in Dallas.”
Signature dish: Knife is known for steak, particularly a 240-day dry-aged 103 Niman Ranch rib-eye. But it’s the Ozerksy burger, named for now-deceased food writer Josh Ozerksy, that has been known to make grown men weep.
Blaine Staniford
The executive chef at Grace in downtown Fort Worth since it opened in 2008, he’s a Dallas native who made his mark at a couple of hot restaurants in his hometown before arriving in Cowtown.
Current restaurants: Grace and its more casual younger sibling, Little Red Wasp, on Main Street.
Career highlights: One of the youngest graduates (at age 19) of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.; worked under celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson at Aquavit Restaurant in New York City; other restaurants include Aqua and Pisces (San Francisco) and Lola, Fuse and and Scene in Dallas. Has also cooked at the James Beard House.
Signature dishes: Maine diver scallops and cold smoked Alaskan King salmon are popular at Grace, but note the growing presence of fried chicken — presented in three variations, including Nashville hot — at Little Red Wasp.
Quote: “[When Grace opened], everybody thought we were too adventurous, so we scaled back. Now, there are a lot of chefs and menu items [in Fort Worth] you wouldn’t have seen five years ago.” (Star-Telegram, 2014)
Molly McCook
She’s been the executive chef since the beginning at Ellerbe Fine Foods, which was ahead of the curve on the Magnolia Avenue restaurant row. She co-owns the restaurant with Richard King, a friend since their childhood days in Shreveport.
Current restaurant: Ellerbe, which also includes a market that sells wines, cookware, spices, sweets and even some nonfood-related items.
Career highlights: Worked at Lucques on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue and other restaurants working with TV chefs Gary Denko and Suzanne Goin. Bon Appetit named Ellerbe one of America’s top 10 best new restaurants in 2010. Cooked at James Beard House.
Signature dish: McCook’s Louisiana background is usually represented by at least one dish on her seasonal menus, but look for the side of Louisiana maque choux with bay shrimp.
Quote: “We have a story behind every vegetable on the plate … and you feel the love of the farmer.” Edible Dallas & Fort Worth
Ben Merritt
Having worked under Fort Worth’s Love and Dallas celeb chef Stephan Pyles, Merritt opened his own restaurant, Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge, nearly two years ago on Magnolia Avenue.
Current restaurant: Fixture. If you’ve never had chicken and waffles or beet fries, this is a good place to start.
Career highlights: Former executive chef, Into the Glass, Grapevine (now closed). Former executive sous chef, Woodshed Smokehouse, Fort Worth. Also: Winewood Grill, Grapevine; Wildwood Grill, Southlake. According to his bio, he “developed his passion for food and cooking by traveling the world during his time in the U.S. Navy.”
Signature dishes: Once you’ve tried the chicken and waffles — set apart because of the rosemary-scented waffle and the chipotle maple syrup — go back for the blackened redfish or the house burger, served on a kolache bun from Pearl Snap Kolaches.
Quote: “Fixture is gradually gaining, and that’s what we want. You might think a restaurant would really want the door knocked down [from crowds], but I remember that pain at Woodshed. We want Fixture to keep building.” (Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat)
Marcus Paslay
One of Fort Worth’s hottest chefs was born and raised in Arlington; after he graduated from culinary school, he and his wife traveled as “working tourists,” and he honed his craft at restaurants in six states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Current restaurants: Clay Pigeon Food and Drink, one of the most acclaimed restaurants in Fort Worth. Recently opened Piattello Italian Kitchen to rave reviews in the new Waterside development in southwest Fort Worth.
Career highlights: Was part of the opening team at Four Seasons in Vail, Colo.; worked at Rough Creek Lodge in Glen Rose and Canlis in Seattle; former executive chef, Neighborhood Services, Dallas. Appeared on the “Dish” segment of “CBS This Morning.”
Signature dishes: The bone-marrow appetizer is a must-try at Clay Pigeon, and the pasta of the day has proved so popular it’s no wonder Paslay added an Italian restaurant to his repertoire.
Quote: “It kind of symbolizes taking a shot at something, and we’re certainly doing that.” — to the Star-Telegram, on how he came up with the name Clay Pigeon while shooting clays with his father.
Stefon Rishel
Perhaps Fort Worth’s most striking-looking chef, thanks to his colorful fauxhawk, Rishel made waves at Max’s Wine Dive before making a short-lived Houston move. He’s back in Tarrant, which is where he grew up.
Current restaurant: Texas Bleu Steakhouse in Keller (Rishel is a Keller High School grad.)
Career highlights: Aside from Max’s, brief stint at 51Fifteen Cuisine & Cocktails at Sak’s Fifth Avenue in Houston’s Galleria mall; also worked at Sisu Uptown in Dallas. Won Fort Worth, Texas magazine’s “Top Chef” competition in 2015.
Signature dishes: At Max’s, Rishel became known for such French-toast variations as bourbon-pecan, lemon-blueberry or tiramisu. At Texas Bleu, don’t skip the twice-baked potato gratin.
Quote: “It’s great to be back because of the people. The people here are like nobody else. They’re very welcoming and warm. That’s probably what I missed most when I was in Houston.” (Star-Telegram)
Donatella Trotti
A former Dallas-based representative for Versace, Trotti made a left turn in 2006 and opened tiny, charming — and cash only! — Nonna Tata on Magnolia Avenue before it was a restaurant row.
Current restaurant: Nonna Tata, named for her grandmother. Trotti grew up in Varese, Italy, and serves family recipes in her restaurant.
Career highlights: Won Fort Worth, Texas, magazine’s “Top Chef” competition in 2010 and competed in this year’s “Top Chef Masters.”
Signature dish: Involtini — a rolled pasta dish filled with bechamel sauce, ham and Parmesan. Trotti has been known to spend her Sunday afternoons at home making the pasta for this classic.
Quote: “I feel like it’s a waste of time and space if you have a big, beautiful kitchen but don’t ever use it. If you just use a microwave, then get the best and get 10 of them.” (from the Star-Telegram, on the size of her home kitchen)
Virginia Dalbeck
A couple of years after she was runner-up on the second season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” she moved to San Angelo with her Texas-native husband, Felipe Armenta. They opened a couple of restaurants, including Cork & Pig Tavern, which now has branches in Odessa and Fort Worth. They’re no longer married but still collaborate.
Current restaurants: The three Cork & Pigs (Dalbeck spends time at all of them); The Grill, their first San Angelo restaurant; Red Oak Kitchen in Odessa.
Career highlights: Worked at Lupa, one of celeb chef Mario Batali’s New York restaurants, as well as restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Orange County and West Palm Beach, Fla. She survived “Hell’s Kitchen” head demon Gordon Ramsay (and rumors that they were having an affair). Forbes magazine named the Odessa Cork & Pig one of the top 100 restaurants in America.
Signature dishes: You can order a $38 rib-eye at Cork & Pig, but don’t miss the wood-fired, brick-oven pizzas — either the Pig (Italian sausage, pepperoni, pancetta) or the vegetarian black truffle (roasted mushrooms, thyme, mozzarella and fontina).
Quote: “We are not trying too hard, not trying to foam savory sauces, or reinvent the wheel. For us, our concept is ‘Keeping it simple, stupid,’ which I’ve changed to ‘Keep it simple and sexy.’ ” (Star-Telegram)
Michael Thomson
The ponytailed, 6-foot-5 chef stands out not just because of his size, but because his “contemporary ranch cuisine” and refined west Fort Worth restaurant have lasted more than a quarter-century.
Current restaurant: Michaels Cuisine Restaurant and Bar, a landmark that was on West Seventh Street decades before all the development that brought a swarm of new bars and restaurants.
Career highlights: Corporate consulting chef, Burlington Northern Railroad; international chef, Delta Air Lines; an ambassador for the Texas Beef Council and the U.S. Meat Export Federation, “training foreign chefs in the mysteries of Texas cuisine.” Columnist, Chile Pepper magazine. Cooked at James Beard House.
Signature dishes: The “pepper-crusted” beef tenderloin with ancho-chile bourbon sauce, and it’s not the only place you’ll find ancho chiles on the menu; they’re also in the fried calamari and even the chocolate mousse.
Quote: “I wasn’t doing what Dean Fearing and Stephan Pyles were doing in Dallas. I was using a lot of the same ingredients, but I was using chile peppers in all sorts of forms — fresh, dried, powdered, pureed.” — in the Star-Telegram, on how his cooking differs from Southwestern cuisine.
Lanny Lancarte II
Scion of one of Fort Worth’s top restaurant families — his great-grandparents founded Joe T. Garcia’s — Lanny II set out on his own in 2005 to found Lanny’s Alta Cocina Mexicana. In 2012, he closed Lanny’s and revamped it as the health-conscious Righteous Foods.
Current restaurant: Righteous Foods. His parents, Lanny and Jody Lancarte of Joe T.’s, eat breakfast there every day. The elder Lanny says he likes to start the day with a healthy breakfast before being surrounded by enchiladas all day.
Career highlights: Former general manager at Joe T. Garcia’s, where he also had an early version of Alta Cocina Mexicana (inside Joe T.’s, by reservation only). Worked under leading “nouvelle Mexican” chef Rick Bayless at Chicago restaurants Topolobampo and Frontera Grill. Cooked at James Beard House.
Signature dish: Grilled organic salmon tacos bridge the gap between Righteous Foods health-consciousness and the cuisine of Alta Cocina Mexicana. Plus, where else can you get “drinking vinegars” in nine flavors?
Quote: “Change is good. I’ve changed, and so has the dining scene in Fort Worth.” (On closing Lanny’s, in the Star-Telegram)