Tourists can now saddle up for Southfork Ranch’s ‘Day on the Ranch’ equine experience

Parker’s Southfork Ranch, where the Ewing clan in the TV show “Dallas” supposedly lived, has long been a North Texas tourist attraction.
Now, the ranch is broadening the visitors’ experience with the “Day on the Ranch” option, which includes a two-hour horse education session, a trail ride on horseback, a deli lunch, a tour of the Ewing mansion, and a gift-shop credit.
Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.
Guests must be at least 8 years old and 48 inches tall and not exceed 240 pounds. Closed-toe shoes and long pants are required.
Cost is $230 plus tax per person for two guests, $170 plus tax per person for three, $135 plus tax per person for four, $125 per person plus tax for five, and $115 per person plus tax for six.
For more information, visit www.southforkranch.com, call 972-4442-7800, ext. 215 or email jwilliams@southforkranch.com.