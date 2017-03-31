Home  >  Nightlife and the Sports Scene

Tourists can now saddle up for Southfork Ranch’s ‘Day on the Ranch’ equine experience

By Cary Darling

dfw.com

Posted 3:30pm on Friday, Mar. 31, 2017

Parker’s Southfork Ranch, where the Ewing clan in the TV show “Dallas” supposedly lived, has long been a North Texas tourist attraction.

Now, the ranch is broadening the visitors’ experience with the “Day on the Ranch” option, which includes a two-hour horse education session, a trail ride on horseback, a deli lunch, a tour of the Ewing mansion, and a gift-shop credit.

Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.

Guests must be at least 8 years old and 48 inches tall and not exceed 240 pounds. Closed-toe shoes and long pants are required.

Cost is $230 plus tax per person for two guests, $170 plus tax per person for three, $135 plus tax per person for four, $125 per person plus tax for five, and $115 per person plus tax for six.

For more information, visit www.southforkranch.com, call 972-4442-7800, ext. 215 or email jwilliams@southforkranch.com.



