Texas Motor Speedway unveils Hawg Heaven Burro Grande for O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 race weekend will take place April 7-9th and when fans arrive in Fort Worth for the annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, they will be treated to another bacon-infused treat from Texas Motor Speedway.
The newest member of the bacon-centric Hawg Heaven concession items from TMS and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Lincoln Engstrom is the Hawg Heaven Burro Grande.
The Hawg Heaven Burro Grande is an oversized burrito stuffed with pork carnitas, crisped with pecan wood smoked shoulder bacon, tomato cilantro rice, bacon and jalapeno-studded ranch beans, queso, pickled red onion, Fritos for crunch and topped off with bacon avocado crema and sriracha aioli.
"The Hawg Heaven line of concession items continue to grow in popularity every race weekend," Chef Engstrom said, in a release. "This burro grande is a meal all by itself and I'm sure race fans will enjoy it during the weekend."
The Burro Grande will only be available at concession stand 405 on the concourse inside the Gate 4 main grandstand entrance and will sell for $11.
Past Hawg Heaven items include the Bacon Cotton Candy, Shake 'n Bacon Brew bacon-infused beer milkshake, BBQ Melt, Ranchero Dawg and the Three Little Pigs for last November's AAA Texas 500.
For further information on upcoming events and tickets to the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, visit texasmotorspeedway.com.
