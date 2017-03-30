Minneapolis show to honor folk singer 'Spider' John Koerner

Wires  >  AP Music

MINNEAPOLIS Longtime folk singer "Spider" John Koerner will be honored with what's being billed as a retirement show in Minneapolis.

Koerner will perform along with such acts as Red House Records artists The Cactus Blossoms as well as his fellow musicians from the West Bank music scene, Willie Murphy and Tony "Little Sun" Glover. Chip Taylor Smith and Paul Strother from Koerner's Boston band also will appear.

The all-ages show will be held Sunday, April 9, at the Cedar Cultural Center.

Koerner has played a wide range of traditional American songs during his 50-year career, both as a solo performer and with various partners. With Glover and Dave "Snaker" Ray, Koerner was part of a trio that recorded landmark albums during the folk revival of the 1960s.

