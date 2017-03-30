Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln announces gift

The Associated Press

Posted 5:17pm on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb. University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials say the Lied Center for Performing Arts has received a significant gift to support classical music performances.

The donation comes from 77-year-old Anabeth Hormel Cox, of Lincoln. At her request, the amount was not disclosed.

Lied Center officials announced the gift Thursday at a news conference. Following the announcement, the performing arts center revealed its classical music schedule for the 2017-18 season. Performances include the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Andre Watts on Oct. 12, the 2017 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist on Oct. 24 and the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet on Feb. 21.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me