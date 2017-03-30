Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence is a sultry ballerina spy in 'Red Sparrow'

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 2:17pm on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

LAS VEGAS Jennifer Lawrence is a Russian ballerina turned seductive spy in "Red Sparrow"

20th Century Fox on Thursday debuted a first look at the international espionage thriller at CinemaCon from Lawrence's "Hunger Games" director Frances Lawrence.

Based on a book by former CIA agent Jason Matthews, Lawrence plays Dominika, a prima ballerina who has to rethink her career choices after a devastating injury. So she goes to a spy school where the students are taught by headmistress Charlotte Rampling to use seduction as their main weapon. Her target? Joel Edgerton.

The stylized film sees Lawrence in all manner of glamourous duds as she tries out her new skillset.

"Red Sparrow" hits theaters Nov. 10.



