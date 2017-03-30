Northwest Georgia city aims to roll out new film ordinance

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. Although the two cities are thousands of miles apart — an entire continent to be exact — Hollywood's increasingly regular visits to Cartersville to film movies has the city council searching for ways to capitalize on the notoriety.
"The county already has a filming ordinance," said Cartersville City Manager Sam Grove. "We don't, so we want to set up a process that will work as a clearinghouse for everything — permits, acquisition of property rights, coordination of filming —everything."
Ellen Archer, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the department that oversees filming in Bartow, estimates that some 20 feature-length movies or television series' were filmed in the county last year, and the number shows little signs of abating.
"I've had two calls today from production companies interested in filming here," she said. "And right now, there are people scouting locations around the county for an upcoming Robert Duvall movie."
Some of the projects filmed in Bartow last year include "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" — a sequel to the original blockbuster hit of the same name; "The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving" starring Selena Gomez, "96 Minutes in Heaven;" and "Manhunt," a television miniseries."
"Caregiving," filmed for seven days around the Bethany Bridge area, in front of Pugmire Ford and the Sunoco gasoline station on Red Top Mountain Road in Cartersville, and Wes-Man's restaurant in White, proved to be a financial boon for the county — one that left the city wondering if they could cash in.
"We established the permits because we realized that Cartersville has become an area of interest for production companies," Grove said. "We felt like we needed to get some regulations in place, so Assistant City Attorney Keith Lovell drew up this ordinance. We will hold a first reading on April 6, then a second reading and a vote on April 20."
Some of the stipulations found in the new ordinance requires a "film liasion" staffer to work closely with each company and those citizens that may be affected by their presence. They also include restrictions including no filming from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day and no filming within two blocks of a planned event.
"We want to show off our town and all its wonderful features without overly burdening our citizens," Grove said. "And it certainly does bring money into our local economy.