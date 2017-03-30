Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

US hits 'Beatles' cell member, 6 more with terror sanctions

By JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

Posted 10:57am on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

WASHINGTON The United States is imposing sanctions on seven people for allegedly supporting the Islamic State group or al-Qaida, including a member of the IS cell dubbed "The Beatles."

The State Department is declaring El Shafee Elsheikh as a global terrorist. He was one of the British-sounding captors accused of beheading hostages.

The U.S. is also targeting radical British preacher Anjem Choudary. He has said he'll continue recruiting for IS after being sentenced to a British prison.

The sanctions ban Americans from doing business with the men and block any assets they have in the U.S.

Others included are an accused Swedish al-Qaida member, a Malaysian and Indonesian for allegedly plotting IS attacks, and citizens of New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago accused of fighting for IS in Syria.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me