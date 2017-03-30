Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Michael J. Fox speaks out against cutting health care

The Associated Press

Posted 9:37am on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

Michael J. Fox is speaking out on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut Medicare.

The actor who suffers from Parkinson's disease tells AARP The Magazine that Parkinson's patients spend thousands of dollars out of pocket in health care expenses. He said a potential cut in benefits isn't politics, but rather, "that's our lives." Fox spoke to lawmakers on Capitol Hill last month.

Fox also opened up about the effect the disease has had on his acting ability. He says Parkinson's means he can't use "the big bag of tricks" he relied on in the past. He says doing a double-take is out of the question. But he says the disease has forced him to become "more into the moment" as an actor because he can't have any expectations.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me