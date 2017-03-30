Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Britain's young royals promote conversation on mental health

The Associated Press

Posted 5:42am on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

LONDON Prince William, his wife Kate and his brother Prince Harry are spearheading a campaign to encourage people to talk openly about mental health issues.

The young royals released 10 films Thursday as part of their Heads Together campaign to change the national conversation on mental health.

The videos feature celebrities and members of the public talking about the breakthrough conversation that helped them come to terms with their mental health problems.

The former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff and former Prime Minister Tony Blair's spin doctor Alastair Campbell are among those seen speaking about their experiences of anxiety or depression.

The films can be viewed on the Heads Together website and YouTube page.



