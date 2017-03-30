Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Indianapolis exhibit showcases bond between people, dogs

Posted 4:42am on Thursday, Mar. 30, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS A new exhibit at Indianapolis' Eiteljorg Museum is putting a spotlight on the enduring bond between humans and dogs.

"Dogs: Faithful and True" opened this month at the downtown museum and runs through Aug. 6. The show's paintings and sculptures reveal the many roles dogs have played in the American West as companions, workers and heroes on ranches, reservations and other locales.

Eiteljorg curators scoured the museum's collection of Western and Native American art to find dog-related works for the show. They also obtained some artwork from other institutions and artists.

The featured works include paintings and sculptures of dogs and their human companions, prints of dogs by 19th-century naturalist John James Audubon and an interactive video on the diversity of dog breeds.

