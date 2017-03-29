Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Oscar winners help University of Michigan mark bicentennial

The Associated Press

Posted 6:17pm on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

ANN ARBOR, Mich. University of Michigan officials say the spring commencement ceremonies will mark the school's bicentennial with notable people from its past and present.

The Ann Arbor school this year honors 20 alumni with a Bicentennial Alumni Award, including Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. They won an Oscar for their song, "City of Stars" from the film "La La Land," and will perform at the April 29 ceremony.

Other bicentennial-related events include a pop-up art exhibition from Monday through April 8 called "Stumbling Blocks." Its installations reflect challenging periods during the past 200 years.

Also starting Monday, Burton Tower will be illuminated in white lights that transition to maize and blue, and finally a multimedia light show on April 8. The new lighting system will be activated for other bicentennial events.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me