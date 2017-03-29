Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Talent agency Wilhelmina signs rapper Nicki Minaj

The Associated Press

Posted 12:57pm on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

NEW YORK The Wilhelmina talent and modeling agency has signed Nicki Minaj to its celebrity division.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that it will work to further the six-time American Music Award winner's influence in fashion and beauty.

"She is a style pioneer and an icon," Wilhelmina CEO Bill Wackermann said.

Minaj said of Wilhelmina in the statement: "They get me," adding: "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion."

Known for bold and often risque looks, the nine-time Grammy nominee is a regular on fashion show front rows around the world. She was filmed just days before the recent London attacks posing in a black-and-silver dress and jeweled headpiece on Westminster Bridge, reportedly for a new video promoting a track she collaborated on with Drake and Lil Wayne.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me