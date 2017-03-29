Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Lamar Odom regrets affairs, says cocaine helped end career

Posted 12:37pm on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES Lamar Odom says he's "a walking miracle" after being found unconscious with cocaine in his system in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Odom tells US Weekly he hid his cocaine use from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for a while, but she found out about two years before their 2013 split. He also says that he regrets "having multiple affairs with different women" while married to Kardashian.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 but delayed it after the incident at the brothel. He says Kardashian helped him regain his memory following the episode. Their divorce was finalized in December.

Odom blames cocaine for helping end his NBA career. He says "drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape."

Odom says he's sober now after finishing a rehab stint in January.



