Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Disney moves Magic Kingdom metal detectors to ticket center

The Associated Press

Posted 12:32pm on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. Walt Disney World is moving its metal detectors to an earlier entry point at its most popular park, Magic Kingdom.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2oaZa8a) reports that the detectors will now by located at the Transportation and Ticket Center starting next Monday. Visitors staying at three resorts along the monorail route, meanwhile, will go through security at the monorail stations there.

The metal detectors currently are located at the entrance to Magic Kingdom. Visitors typically park at the Transportation and Ticket Center and then take a monorail or ferry to the park.

The Sentinel quotes Disney officials as saying that the change is an effort to improve the arrival process for visitors.

Orlando's other major theme parks, Universal and SeaWorld, also have metal detectors.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me