Justin Timberlake to perform at US Grand Prix in Austin

The Associated Press

Posted 11:17am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas Justin Timberlake will perform race weekend at Formula One's only stop in the U.S.

Organizers of the U.S. Grand Prix announced Wednesday that the pop singer will perform on Oct. 21.

The Texas race got a major boost in 2016 from Taylor Swift's only concert of the year. President of the Circuit of the Americas Bobby Epstein says music artists see the weekend as a global stage and that Timberlake "fits right in."

Timberlake is scheduled to perform after race qualifying. The U.S. Grand Prix is the following day.



