Michigan Air Force Base commends 'nose art' painters

The Associated Press

Posted 11:17am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. Three artists who designed "nose art" for U.S. military aircrafts were recognized at a Michigan Air National Guard 127th Wing ceremony for continuing the long-held tradition in military avionics.

The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2oyhQuP ) reports that the ceremony in Selfridge Tuesday was part of a future event celebrating the base's 100th anniversary and its role in U.S. military aviation.

Brig. Gen. John D. Slocum, commander of the 127th Wing, began the awards and unveiling of the artwork with how nose cone art is embedded in Air Force history. Nose art includes paintings of nicknames, slogans and other artwork on the aircraft's nose. Slocum says that over wartime, paintings also included common enemies and pin-up girls.

Tuesday's winners include 34-year-old Rachel Barton, 15-year-old Scott Whiteside and 56-year-old Marianne Pupka. The winners also received scholarship prizes for Macomb Community College.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/



