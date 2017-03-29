Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Poehler, Offerman team up for NBC craft-making reality show

The Associated Press

Posted 11:07am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

LOS ANGELES Former "Parks and Recreation" stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are reuniting for an NBC reality competition focused on craft making.

The network says Poehler and Offerman will produce and host "The Handmade Project." The series pits "eight of America's best all-around makers" against one another in a series of projects over six episodes.

In addition to playing Ron Swanson on "Parks and Rec," Offerman is well-known as an accomplished wood craftsman. He owns a custom woodworking business in Los Angeles and wrote a book about the craft last year.

NBC calls Poehler "a self-proclaimed crafting novice." She says in a statement that she's looking forward to finally conquering her fear of papier-mache.

NBC did not say when the show will air.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me