Man faces more charges after shooting involving Fetty Wap

The Associated Press

Posted 9:52am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

PATERSON, N.J. A man arrested after a weekend shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is now facing an armed robbery charge stemming from the same incident.

Passaic County prosecutors said Wednesday that Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets on him when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge. So he's also facing weapons charges and a receiving stolen property count.

Thomas is due to appear in court Wednesday on the new charges. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.

Thomas initially was charged Monday with aggravated assault after police say he used a gun to strike a victim in the head and face in Paterson early Sunday. He was also charged with having a gun after previously being convicted of a felony.



