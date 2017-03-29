Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Gary Woodland, pregnant wife cope with loss of 1 twin

The Associated Press

Posted 9:37am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas Gary Woodland says he withdrew from the Dell Technologies Match Play because his wife had complications with her pregnancy that resulted in the loss of one of their twins.

Woodland had won his opening match last week before he withdrew for what was described as a personal family matter. He said Wednesday on Twitter that he and his wife, Gabby, are coping with the loss of one of their twins. He says doctors will be closely monitoring the health of his wife and the surviving twin for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Woodland, who is No. 35 in the world, says at this point he still plans to play the Masters next week.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me