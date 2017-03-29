Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

After protest, Webb declines to accept Naval Academy award

The Associated Press

Posted 3:22am on Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Former U.S. Sen. Jim Webb announced that he will not accept a Naval Academy Alumni Association award because of recent protests from other alumni.

Media outlets report that several alumni wrote to the association starting last week, asking the organization to rescind the Distinguished Graduate Award planned for Webb, a 1968 graduate, because of his record of statements on women in the military.

The award ceremony will take place Friday at the academy.

In 1979, Webb wrote an essay for Washingtonian magazine called "Women Can't Fight." In it, he said that presence of women "at institutions dedicated to the preparation of men for combat command is poisoning that preparation."

Webb announced Tuesday that he wouldn't be accepting the award. He said his support for the advancement of women in the military has "been so wrongly characterized."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me