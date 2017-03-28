‘1984’ to screen at nearly 200 theaters on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 4, might seem like just another weekday this year but fans of George Orwell’s speculative fiction classic “1984” know better. That was the first day in the diary being kept by Winston Smith, the protagonist in Orwell’s 1948 novel about a dystopian, dictatorial future.
In keeping with that spirit, nearly 200 movie theaters here and overseas will be showing the 1984 film version of “1984,” starring John Hurt as Smith, on that day. The list of theaters includes one in North Texas (the Texas Theatre in Dallas), two in Austin (Alamo Drafthouse, Violet Crown), and Alamo Drafthouses in Katy and El Paso. The bulk of participating theaters are in the U.S. though venues in Canada, the U.K., Sweden and Croatia are also taking part.
The brainchild of the art house organizations Art House Convergence and United State of Cinema, the “1984” fest is meant to be a commentary on the current administration. “A lot of us have felt that [with] the current administration, a lot of our most essential values are sort of under assault,” Dylan Skolnick, co-director of Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, N.Y., and one of the organizers of the national screening, told the Los Angeles Times. “In particular, things like the existence of actual facts. And ‘1984’ has had this sudden uptick in popularity because it really explores a lot of those issues.”
In fact, sales of the novel have surged in recent months. Earlier this year, it sailed to the top of the Amazon best-seller list, according to the New York Times.
“1984” screens at the Texas at 7 p.m. Tuesday. $2 from the admission will be donated to the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Texas is located at 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. For more information, go to www.thetexastheatre.com.