Dalllas Cowboys Cheerleaders social media takes fans behind the scenes in the Bahamas

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are currently shooting their 40th annual swimsuit calendar on location in Bimini in the Bahamas.
While those of us in DFW are busy dealing with severe weather including hail storms, the returning veteran cheerleaders are basking in the beauty of paradise. By virtue of the DCC's multiple social media accounts, fans can get a behind the scenes look at the cheerleaders adventures in Bimini, including their beach front photo shoots, hair and make up sessions, team dinners and even a barre class.
In addition to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team accounts, each of the cheerleaders has their official individual accounts with different pictures and videos. For example, Holly can be followed at @DCC_HollyP, Erica at @DCC_Erica, Lacey at @DCC_Lacey, Kelsey at @DCC_KelseyL, Chantel at @DCC_Chantel...well, you get the idea.
To see all of the photos and videos and follow along throughout their time in the Bahamas, follow the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and search #BiminiBliss. The DCC are also taking over the Dallas Cowboys Snapchat account, @dallascowboys.
Each of the DCC social media accounts will be taken over daily by a different cheerleader, thereby giving fans a different viewpoint of the calendar shoot on each of the handles every day.
Photo galleries from each day are also up on dallascowboys.com.cheerleaders.
