Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Elton John to help develop animated 'Technicolor Dreamcoat'

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 2:32pm on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

LAS VEGAS Elton John is teaming up with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to develop an animated adaptation of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

STX Entertainment chairman Adam Fogelson announced the project Tuesday at CinemaCon, the annual gathering of theater owners and exhibitors.

The musical, which Rice and Webber created in the late 1960s, is based on the "coat of many colors" story from the Book of Genesis.

The studio also announced a new animated project from Eddie Murphy about a bull named Bo who wants to be a rodeo clown.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me