O'Reilly says he's distracted by congresswoman's wig

The Associated Press

Posted 12:32pm on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

NEW YORK Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly said Tuesday he had a hard time concentrating on California Rep. Maxine Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her "James Brown wig."

He said that during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives. O'Reilly, as he watched, appeared to mouth the words "right on" and give a clenched-fist salute.

After the clip, he said, "I didn't hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig." Fox's Ainsley Earhardt defended Waters, saying O'Reilly shouldn't go after a woman's looks.

O'Reilly said he thought Waters, who is black, is a sincere individual and that he admired her. He said she should have "her own sitcom."



