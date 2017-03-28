Texan K-Bob brings unlikely culinary combo to the Stockyards

I’m rubbing my eyes to clear the foggy incongruity of what I’m looking at while standing on a dusty side street of the tourist-clogged Fort Worth Stockyards.
In front of me, next to the Divas Express Hair Salon and Twisted Leaf Gift and Pipe Sho, blazes the patriotic red, white and blue sign for Texan K-Bob restaurant. OK, I’m in the Stockyards, so I get the “Texan” part, but then my imagination is tantalized by the culinary possibilities the sign promises: “shawarma, kabobs, tacos.”
Talk about a cross-cultural marriage made in Stockyards heaven. Texan K-Bob is the 5-months-old progeny of the husband-and-wife team of Hassan Mahmood and Zilla Huma. Both were born in Pakistan and have, with their five daughters, called Fort Worth home for 14 years.
Zilla Huma commands the tiny, two-burner, single flat-top kitchen where she creates Fort Worth’s most singular trifecta of halal-based Pakistani, Mediterranean, and, of course, taco-forward Tex-Mex cooking.
And the results are uniformly tasty.
A doll’s house-size (400 square feet, with nine seats), fast-casual place, whimsically decorated with old vinyl disks by such jazz greats as Branford Marsalis and Maynard Ferguson, Texan K-Bob’s menu is compactly divided into appetizers, kebabs, shawarma, tacos and desserts.
Though it’s tempting to lump together Greek gyros and kebabs with what Texan K-Bob is producing, that would reveal lazy thinking about the essential, spice-driven distinctions — especially the judicious use of cumin and turmeric — marking Texan K-Bob’s cooking style.
Its mini-blackboard exhorts me to “ask about our hummus!” I gladly order the appetizer hummus ($3.99), whose red basket is filled with eight pita triangles. The sprinkling of paprika in the middle of the spread, along with a squeeze of lemon, only accentuates its creamy, pureed chickpea texture.
The samosa, or appetizer dumpling ($1.49), is a celebration of a potato’s potential to meld with chickpeas, along with salt and chili powder, and get tucked into a grease-free, deep-fried dough pocket. Every bit of the samosa is made for dipping in the electric green (think ballpark relish), mint-cilantro-green-chili sauce.
Wandering over to the taco aisle, my single chicken taco ($1.89) pleases with the pliant give of its warm, flour tortilla. The filling marries grilled chicken pieces soaked 48 hours in a marindade of salt, chili, vinegar, and garlic powder, with onion and cilantro. Two sauces accompany the taco, of which the green variety means serious business: Not only does its combination of jalapeños, cilantro, and tomatillos lend it its jade color, but those jalapeños weaponize it with lusty heat.
The chicken kebab roll ($6.99) leads with a flaky outer layer bearing a strong resemblance to phyllo. Its interior blends grilled onions, tomatoes, cucumber, lettuce, and nicely charred chunks of chicken. The entire dish comes to life when dipped into a refreshing mint-cilantro sauce.
The meal’s pinnacle is its beef shawarma combo ($10.99). The meat has bathed in the same two-day marinade dousing the chicken. Housed in a pita envelope, the shawarma is irresistibly moist. Its tahini sauce delivers an assertive sesame seed flavor, while its tzatziki sauce blends yogurt seamlessly with cabbage, onion, and tomatoes and cucumber.
Hardly a bit player in this shawarma platter is a side of basmati rice, whose individual fluffiness is so pronounced, a census taker could give a precise read-out of its kernels.
As no oven fits in Texan K-Bob’s kitchen, Huma often is up at dawn to bake the restaurant’s baklava dessert ($1.50). And thank goodness for her sunrise efforts, as each of these triangles’ phyllo exteriors give way to a glorious ensemble of simple-syrup-doused, cinnamon powder-dusted walnuts.
It hasn’t taken long for the exotic spirit of Texan K-Bob to catch on with some Stockyards locals. While I’m there, a cowgirl, sporting a prairie tan, faded jeans, and scuffed boots, comes in and soon walks out with four tacos. Then, a Fort Worth police officer, who had previously done military service in the Middle East, tells me of his craving for a taste from his distant past as he tucks into a plate of beef shawarma.
But the ultimate compliment comes from a third customer who devours her chicken shawarma — and immediately proclaims her devotion to the place with a five-star review on Yelp.