Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Florida coach apologizes to Auburn player after shove

The Associated Press

Posted 11:22am on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida softball coach Tim Walton has apologized for a shoving match with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan during postgame handshakes.

The apology was posted Tuesday on the Gators' softball Twitter account.

After the Tigers beat Florida 1-0 on Monday night, Fagan didn't shake Walton's hand. The coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan pushed Walton in the back, and the two exchanged words.

A scrum broke out around them, and a yelling Fagan and the coach were separated.

There's history between the coach and Fagan's sisters.

Kasey and Sami Fagan both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the team in 2012. Kasey is now a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me