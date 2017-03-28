Florida coach apologizes to Auburn player after shove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Florida softball coach Tim Walton has apologized for a shoving match with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan during postgame handshakes.
The apology was posted Tuesday on the Gators' softball Twitter account.
After the Tigers beat Florida 1-0 on Monday night, Fagan didn't shake Walton's hand. The coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan pushed Walton in the back, and the two exchanged words.
A scrum broke out around them, and a yelling Fagan and the coach were separated.
There's history between the coach and Fagan's sisters.
Kasey and Sami Fagan both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the team in 2012. Kasey is now a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.