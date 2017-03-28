Home  >  Movies & TV

Famous Wildcatter Ranch hits the market with Texas-sized price tag

By Matthew Martinez

dfw.com

Posted 7:39am on Tuesday, Mar. 28, 2017

Ninety miles to the northwest of Fort Worth, a sizeable chunk of Texas folklore is up for sale.

The 1,484-acre Wildcatter Ranch & Resort, which was part of the famous Goodnight-Loving trail featured in iconic Western films like “The Sons of Katie Elder,” starring John Wayne and Dean Martin, and the “Lonesome Dove” TV miniseries is looking for a Texas-sized investor to make a run at the property that carries a price tag of $14.975 million.

The resort, which sits at the edge of the Brazos River and overlooks miles of North Texas Hill Country, boasts a 16-room hotel, 16 more cabin suites, a 15,436-square foot main house, two separate two-bedroom homes and a 25,000 square-foot restaurant on the premises. But the real adventure lay outdoors.

The Wildcatter offers horseback riding, a sporting clay shooting range, fishing and 25 miles of hiking and riding trails. The ranch is located minutes from Possum Kingdom Lake.

The seller, Anne Street Skipper, is also part of the chairman’s council of the Board of Trustees at Texas Wesleyan University.

Street is “the great, great granddaughter of the founder of Graham, Texas, and she set this ranch up as a retreat for people,” Michael Crain, a realtor for Briggs, Freeman Sotheby’s, told the Dallas Business Journal. “She wants to pass it on to someone who can take it to the next level.

Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817



